Grottoes man among two dead in crash on Route 340 in Clarke County

Virginia State Police Senior Trooper R. Riggs is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Clarke County. The crash occurred on Monday at 12:12 p.m. along the 15300 block of Route 340.

A 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling east on a private drive when its brakes failed, which caused the Jeep to enter Route 340 and collide with a southbound 2001 Mack truck.

The impact caused both vehicles to run off the roadway and overturn. The Mack truck then caught fire.

The driver of the Jeep, Shea E. Hawkins, 31, of Winchester, died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Mack truck, Lewis E. Thompson, 66, of Grottoes, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The Mack truck was hauling cement.

The crash remains under investigation.