Gronk headed back to NFL: Reuniting with TB12

Published Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2020, 4:47 pm

Rob Gronkowski’s brief WWE career appears to be at least on hold, with reports on Tuesday having the former NFL tight end set to return to play pro football, with his old buddy, Tom Brady.

ESPN is reporting that Gronkowski is being traded from New England to Tampa Bay, the new home of Brady, the six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

Gronk retired in the 2019 offseason, but he had one year left on his deal with the Patriots, necessitating the trade to get him to the Bucs.

Gronkowski was named to five Pro Bowls, was named first-team All-Pro four times, and won three Super Bowls in his eight seasons in New England, in which he recorded 521 catches, 7,861 receiving yards and scored 79 touchdowns.

Injuries were an issue for Gronk, forcing him to miss 29 games, including 13 games in his final three seasons in Foxboro.

Gronkowski served this month as the host for WrestleMania 36, in what appeared to be the beginning of a transition toward a possible full-time WWE career.

Story by Chris Graham

