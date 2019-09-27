Griffith to host USDA Rural Development grant workshops
Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) will host two workshops with USDA Rural Development in October on the process of applying for grants from the agency.
The first workshop will take place on Wednesday, October 9, at 1pm at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon. It will focus on Rural Development’s Broadband ReConnect Program, which offers loans and grants to help fund broadband service in rural areas.
The second will take place on Friday, October 11, at 9:30am at the Historic John D. Bassett Event Center in Bassett. It will address the broader array of opportunities funded by Rural Development.
Griffith issued the following statement regarding the workshops:
“Federal resources are available to support rural areas with economic development needs, including broadband and infrastructure. Rural Development has been an important partner in our area, and I hope that these workshops will increase awareness of the support it can provide, as well as enlighten on the process of applying for funding.”
Economic development professionals interested in attending can RSVP to John Bebber, Congressman Griffith’s District Director, at john.bebber@mail.house.gov.
