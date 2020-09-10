Griffith-sponsored bills advance in House Energy and Commerce Committee

A House Energy and Commerce Committee markup Wednesday advanced several bills introduced or cosponsored by Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA-09).

Griffith introduced H.R. 4812, the Ensuring Compliance Against Drug Diversion Act, to limit the transfer of registrations to manufacture, distribute, or dispense controlled substances:

“The abuse of legal manufacturing and sales of opioids heavily contributed to the opioid crisis. The Ensuring Compliance Against Drug Diversion Act would tighten restrictions on registrations to manufacture, distribute, or dispense them, helping to reduce opioid abuse as our country continues to face this crisis.”

Griffith was an original cosponsor of H.R. 3797, the Medical Marijuana Research Act, and has introduced the bill in past Congresses. At today’s markup, he offered an amendment in the nature of a substitute for the bill:

“Whatever our views on marijuana legalization as legislators, we all ought to support the collection of scientific data to guide our decisions. This bipartisan legislation would make long-overdue improvements to the Federal Government’s policies on marijuana research. It would advance the work of scientists and provide more reliable information about any benefits and harmful consequences that result from medicinal marijuana use.”

Griffith cosponsored H.R. 945, the Mental Health Access Improvement Act, which allows Medicare to cover certain mental health services, and offered an amendment in the nature of a substitute for the bill today:

“Mental health treatment is a vital component of health care. Especially in the current pandemic, which has placed a strain on the mental health of many, promoting access to such treatment should be a priority.”

He also cosponsored H.R. 8132, the American COMPETE Act.

