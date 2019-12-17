Griffith-sponsored bill to set furniture safety standards passes House
Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement after the House passed H.R. 2647, the Safer Occupancy Furniture Flammability Act, which was introduced by Griffith and Congresswoman Doris Matsui (D-CA).
“Setting a federal standard for furniture flammability will provide clearer direction to the furniture industry and will lead to safer products in our homes. With its passage by the House of Representatives today, the Safer Occupancy Furniture Flammability Act is one step closer to law. I will continue to advocate for this beneficial legislation.”
