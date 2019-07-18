Griffith-sponsored bill to set furniture safety standards advances
Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement after the House Energy and Commerce Committee advanced H.R. 2647, the Safer Occupancy Furniture Flammability Act, which was introduced by Griffith and Congresswoman Doris Matsui (D-CA).
“Setting a federal standard for furniture flammability will provide clearer direction to the furniture industry and will lead to safer products in our homes. I am pleased that the Energy and Commerce Committee advanced it and will continue to work on this needed legislation.”
