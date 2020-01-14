 

Griffith presses for answers from opioid manufacturers

Published Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020

Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA), House Energy and Commerce Committee Republican Leader Greg Walden (R-OR), and Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee Republican Leader Brett Guthrie (R-KY) reactivated an investigation into opioid manufacturers by sending letters to Insys Therapeutics, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, and Purdue Pharma.

Griffith issued the following statement:

“Lapses across the drug supply chain contributed to the opioid crisis, which has devastated communities across the country and in the Ninth Congressional District particularly. We need more information from Insys, Mallinckrodt, and Purdue in order to understand how drug manufacturers may have affected the course of the crisis. Learning from the mistakes of the past will help prevent such tragedies in the future.”

