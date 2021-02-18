Griffith joins GOP leaders questioning CDC head on shifting school opening advice

Ninth District Congressman Morgan Griffith joined in a letter to CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky expressing concern over the recent guidance on school reopening and the broader mixed messaging from the Biden administration on the subject.

“We are concerned that politics may be overtaking science in the Biden administration, which is leading to unnecessary, prolonged school closures,” the group wrote in the letter. “President Biden has repeatedly pledged that ‘science and truth’ would be guiding principles to his administration, but your updated guidance seems to abandon those principles. As the Director of the CDC, you have an obligation to our Nation’s children to follow the ‘science and truth.’”

The members – including Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) and Brett Guthrie (R-Ky.)go on to request additional information from the CDC on its guidance for school reopening, giving the agency a deadline of March 5 to respond.

The full letter can be read here.

