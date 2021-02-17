Griffith introduces bill to streamline deployment of broadband infrastructure

Published Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, 9:25 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Legislation introduced by Ninth District Congressman Morgan Griffith would streamline the process for approving broadband expansion.

The Barriers and Regulatory Obstacles Avoids Deployment of Broadband Access and Needs Deregulatory (BROADBAND) Leadership Act would streamline permitting processes for telecommunications service providers by preserving state and local zoning authority subject to reasonable limitations, such as shot clocks and cost-based fees, to ensure providers receive an answer on their application in a timely manner.

“Bridging the digital divide requires the deployment of more broadband infrastructure,” said Griffith, a Republican. “The bill I introduced today, the BROADBAND Leadership Act, will facilitate this goal by removing regulatory obstacles and requiring more timely decisions by government bodies in the process of deploying broadband. This approach will contribute to building out more broadband and connecting more Americans, including those in rural communities.”

Read more about the bill here.

Related

Comments