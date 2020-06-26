Griffith introduces bill to streamline broadband deployment

Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-Va.) has introduced the Barriers and Regulatory Obstacles Avoids Deployment of Broadband Access and Needs Deregulatory (BROADBAND) Leadership Act.

“Bridging the digital divide requires the deployment of more broadband infrastructure. The bill I introduced today, the BROADBAND Leadership Act, will facilitate this goal by removing regulatory obstacles and requiring more timely decisions by government bodies in the process of deploying broadband. This approach will contribute to building out more broadband and connecting more Americans, including those in rural communities,” Griffith said.

“More than 21 million Americans could not access broadband before COVID-19, and the pandemic has made even more clear how vital these services are as Americans work, learn, and receive health care from home. I appreciate Rep. Griffith’s leadership in introducing the BROADBAND Leadership Act. Republicans are leading the way to close the digital divide for all Americans,” Energy and Commerce Committee Republican Leader Greg Walden (R-Ore.) said.

