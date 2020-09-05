Griffith introduces bill to permit hemp, hemp-derived products as ingredients in dietary supplements

Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) and Congressman Kurt Schrader (D-OR) have introduced the Hemp and Hemp-Derived CBD Consumer Protection and Market Stabilization Act of 2020.

The Hemp and Hemp-Derived CBD Consumer Protection and Market Stabilization Act of 2020 would make hemp, cannabidiol derived from hemp, and other hemp-derived products lawful for use unless otherwise directed by the Food and Drug Administration.

“Hemp was historically an important crop for Virginia farmers, and dietary supplements made from it do not possess dangerous addictive qualities,” Griffith said. “Nevertheless, the current state of regulation creates confusion about its legal uses. I joined this bipartisan bill to provide certainty for hemp farmers that their crop may find legal uses.”

