Griffith introduces bill to consider inclusion of granny pods under Medicare, Medicaid

Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) has introduced the Granny Pods Study Act of 2020, aiming at promoting the use of the small, transportable residential structures designed to house one occupant for medical care.

“For some families, ‘granny pods’ are an appropriate and safe choice as they care for loved ones with long-term mental and physical impairments,” Griffith said. “My bill would require the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to study the possibility of reimbursing for expenses related to care provided in these temporary structures. We should strongly consider this possibility as a way to provide more options for safe and constant long-term care.”

