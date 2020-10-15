Griffith demands investigation by House subcommittee into social media censorship

Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) has issued a call for an investigation of social media censorship following the suppression of the House Judiciary Committee Republican Twitter account.

“The suppression of an official House of Representatives social media account for sharing a news story constitutes an alarming and shocking act of censorship,” Griffith said. “Millions of Americans use social media. How can they expect to be treated fairly when their elected representatives are silenced in such an arbitrary and heavy-handed manner?”

Twitter suppressed the dissemination of a press release from the House Judiciary GOP account that repeated verbatim a New York Post story that purportedly showed emails between Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic vice presidential candidate Joe Biden, and a Ukrainian energy executive indicating that the younger Biden introduced the executive and the then-vice president.

“As a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, I believe this issue deserves our intense scrutiny. I call on the subcommittee to launch an investigation of social media giants such as Twitter immediately,” Griffith said.

