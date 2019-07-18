Griffith-cosponsored bill to stop robocalls advances

Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement after the House Energy and Commerce Committee advanced H.R. 3375, the Stopping Bad Robocalls Act.

“People are fed up with the scam calls they receive from numbers that look familiar. Today the Energy and Commerce Committee acted on a bipartisan basis to end this scourge. The Stopping Bad Robocalls Act gives the Federal Communications Commission and telecom companies the tools they need to track down illegal robocallers and let consumers block these calls. It is an important step toward being able to use our phones in peace again.”

Griffith is a cosponsor of the Stopping Bad Robocalls Act.

