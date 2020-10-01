Griffith-cosponsored bill to promote American technology passes House

Published Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, 3:04 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed the American COMPETE Act, a bill to promote American technological leadership in cutting-edge fields including quantum computing and unmanned vehicles.

Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA-09) is a cosponsor of the bill. He issued the following statement:

“America must maintain its primacy in developing technologies to solve the challenges of the 21st century. Our national security and economic prospects depend on it,” Griffith said.

“The American COMPETE Act, which I cosponsored, will keep our country moving forward in key areas of technological development. It includes legislation I introduced to encourage quantum computing and also supports the unmanned delivery services that have broken new ground in the Ninth District. I am glad to see it advance with bipartisan support in the House.”

Related

Comments