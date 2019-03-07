Griffith calls for Venezuelan dictator Maduro to release Virginia native Cody Weddle

Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement on the detention of journalist and area native Cody Weddle.

“It is unacceptable for Nicolas Maduro to detain Cody Weddle, an American citizen and a journalist, reporting to the world on what is happening in Venezuela. This action must not stand, and I demand Cody’s immediate and safe release.”

Weddle is a 2008 graduate of Patrick Henry High School and a graduate of Virginia Tech. He currently works as a journalist for a South Florida television station.

