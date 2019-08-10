Griffith bill would support employees of companies filing bankruptcy
Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) today introduced legislation to allow employees of companies that have filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy to draw from qualified cash or deferred arrangements, such as 401ks, when they are not regularly scheduled for work or paid. He issued the following statement:
“By now, most Southwest Virginians know the stories of the Blackjewel miners who have had paychecks rescinded from their accounts and lived with uncertainty for weeks about their next check. This situation is very difficult. My legislation aims to help workers in similar situations by allowing them to draw on additional financial arrangements, such as 401ks, to get through times of difficulty. It is my hope that this bill will become law and workers can avoid the dilemma now faced by employees of Blackjewel.”
