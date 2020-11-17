Griffith bill to prevent opioid abuse passes House of Representatives

The House of Representatives today passed H.R. 4812, the Ensuring Compliance Against Drug Diversion Act, introduced by Ninth District Congressman Morgan Griffith.

The legislation amends the Controlled Substances Act to prohibit the transfer of any Drug Enforcement Agency registration to manufacture, distribute, or dispense controlled substances without written consent from the agency.

“The opioid crisis grew in part due to the abuse of opioids legally manufactured and sold,” Griffith said. “My bill, the Ensuring Compliance Against Drug Diversion Act, would reform Drug Enforcement Agency regulations to close legal loopholes that could enable opioid abuse. I am proud to sponsor this small but important fix that will assist in fighting the opioid epidemic that has hurt too many.”

