Griffith applauds FCC decision to use satellites to expand broadband
The FCC this week approved Project Kuiper, a plan by Amazon to deploy a network of low-Earth orbit satellites to provide high-speed broadband service.
Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement:
“The need for Internet connectivity is clear – for education, for business, and for quality of life. Connecting more rural and remote communities requires creative thinking and innovation. I applaud the FCC’s decision to approve Project Kuiper, expanding the number of companies working to utilize satellite technology to provide high-speed broadband. This is a significant contribution to closing the digital divide.”
