Griffith announces grants: Floyd County, Independence, Chilhowie

Congressman Morgan Griffith issued the following statement after USDA Rural Development awarded a $60,000 grant to Floyd County Economic Development Authority to recapitalize a revolving loan fund supporting small and emerging businesses.

“For small and growing businesses, access to credit is a necessity. USDA Rural Development’s $60,000 grant to Floyd County Economic Development Authority will help enterprises in Floyd County invest and expand, promoting job growth and economic opportunity.”

***

Griffith then issued this statement after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development awarded a $175,000 grant for construction of a farmers’ market in the Town of Independence.

“Farmers’ markets bring a variety of fresh, locally-grown products to consumers and support the agricultural producers in our communities. USDA Rural Development’s $175,000 grant for a farmers’ market in Independence will support a great asset for Grayson County’s economy and quality of life.”

***

Griffith also issued a statement after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development awarded a $33,500 grant for construction of a farmers’ market in the Town of Chilhowie:

“Farmers’ markets bring a variety of fresh, locally-grown products to consumers and support the agricultural producers in our communities. USDA Rural Development’s $33,500 grant for a farmers’ market in Chilhowie will support a great asset for Smyth County’s and the region’s economy and quality of life.”

