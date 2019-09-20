Griffith announces $364K grant for New River Valley Commerce Park
Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) comments after the Appalachian Regional Commission approved a grant of $364,000 to Virginia’s First Regional Industrial Facility Authority for site preparation at the New River Valley Commerce Park.
“The New River Valley Commerce Park has the potential to bring manufacturing and investment to our area. This Appalachian Regional Commission grant of $364,000 will enhance the site’s ability to draw new businesses and jobs. It is a significant aid to economic development in the New River Valley.”
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.