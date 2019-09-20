Griffith announces $364K grant for New River Valley Commerce Park

Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) comments after the Appalachian Regional Commission approved a grant of $364,000 to Virginia’s First Regional Industrial Facility Authority for site preparation at the New River Valley Commerce Park.

“The New River Valley Commerce Park has the potential to bring manufacturing and investment to our area. This Appalachian Regional Commission grant of $364,000 will enhance the site’s ability to draw new businesses and jobs. It is a significant aid to economic development in the New River Valley.”