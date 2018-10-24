Greg Walter promoted to executive VP, general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway

Greg Walter, a 19-year veteran of Speedway Motorsports, Inc. has been promoted to the role of executive vice president and general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway, Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith announced today.

Walter will oversee all operations of the motorsports megaplex campus, which includes the famed 1.5-mile superspeedway and the ROVAL™, as well as zMAX Dragway and The Dirt Track at Charlotte.

He will report to directly to Smith.

With its roots dating to 1960, Charlotte Motor Speedway is home to one of the most diverse calendars of motorsports anywhere, including three Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race weekends, two NHRA drag races, two World of Outlaws events, an eight-week U.S. Legend Car racing series, three national car shows, the region’s largest drive-through Christmas light show and more.

Walter’s rise through the ranks of advertising and marketing has certainly not gone unnoticed, especially to Marcus Smith.

“Greg has done a phenomenal job since taking over as executive vice president of Charlotte Motor Speedway two years ago,” said Smith. “Thanks in large part to his leadership, Charlotte Motor Speedway continues to thrive as one of the world’s leading sports entertainment venues. I look forward to seeing how his passion for excellence continues to drive our ‘Fans First’ approach at America’s Home for Racing.”

Walter joined the Speedway Motorsports’ family in 1999 as vice president of sales for Atlanta Motor Speedway before being promoted to the national sales team in 2014. He was named executive vice president at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2016.

Walter graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a degree in Journalism and began his professional career working for a radio station in Wilson, North Carolina. From there, Walter worked in advertising sales for Raycom Sports, helped launch 96.1FM in Charlotte, and eventually became the head of affiliate sales for ESPN Regional.

After his time with ESPN, Walter moved to Capitol Broadcasting, a company based in Raleigh-Durham, where he oversaw advertising sales for national NASCAR radio networks, as well as the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes Television Network and the Duke University Sports radio network. After five years, he joined Speedway Motorsports in Atlanta.

In 2014, Walter was promoted to the Speedway Motorsports national sales team, where he was responsible for identifying and building partnerships at the eight world-class racing facilities in the Speedway Motorsports portfolio. He was promoted to lead the executive team at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2016.

For Walter, approaching the operations at Charlotte is a new and daunting task daily.

“At Charlotte Motor Speedway, we approach every event and every day as a new opportunity to exceed expectations and create unforgettable experiences for our fans,” Walter said. “Our success is a direct reflection of the passionate team of hard-working employees who work tirelessly to make sure Charlotte Motor Speedway remains at the forefront of innovation and entertainment, and I am humbled by the opportunity to lead them.”

When not at the track, Walter enjoys spending time with his wife, Donna, and his two daughters, Katelyn and Elizabeth. He loves scuba diving, hiking and photography at his home in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Story by Rod Mullins | Augusta Free Press

