Greenville Community Litter Clean-up Day set for Saturday

Mark your calendars for the Greenville Community Litter Clean-up Day on Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon.

Bring your “can-do” spirit and meet at the Greenville Post Office (4171 Lee Jackson Hwy, Greenville) at 8:45 a.m. to pick up supplies and directions on where to start your effort to #KeepAugustaBeautiful.

The Augusta County Litter Control Program is supporting the effort and will provide grabbers, gloves, bags, safety vests, hydration, and road safety equipment. Participants should dress for the weather and wear stable footwear.

“This initiative is really the outcome of dedication from civically-minded individuals, like Mary Ann Bryant, a Greenville resident who is the inspiring force behind the clean-up day. Augusta County is happy to support ideas that bring together community and the environment,” said Caleb Kramer, an assistant Commonwealth’s attorney in Augusta County and director of the county litter control program.

Middle and high school students are encouraged to participate and community service hours are available. Children under 12 should be accompanied by an adult.

Share the Facebook event www.facebook.com/events/343105890247935.

Inclement weather decisions will be posted at www.facebook.com/AugustaLCP. A rain date is set for Oct. 24, 9 am-noon.

Thanks to Keep Virginia Beautiful for their support of this community event.

