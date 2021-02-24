GreeneHurlocker endows $100K scholarship at University of Richmond School of Law

GreeneHurlocker has announced the endowment of a $100,000 scholarship at the University of Richmond School of Law, Harrisonburg partner Jared Burden reported.

The goal of the scholarship is to encourage students with diverse cultural and ethnic backgrounds to earn their law degrees at the University of Richmond and pursue careers in energy and environmental law.

“This is a very exciting announcement for both our firm and our partner in this endeavor, the University of Richmond,” Burden said in announcing the firm’s major gift.

“Our firm understands that renewable energy, climate change, environmental stewardship and other energy and environmental issues present, and will continue to present, legal issues and opportunities for the entire careers of today’s law students,” co-managing member Brian Greene said. “We are acutely aware that our profession, both in Virginia and nationally, needs to do more than it has historically done to encourage and enable people with rich and diverse backgrounds to study and to practice in this field.”

UR Law School Dean Wendy Collins Perdue said at the announcement of the endowment, “We are so grateful to GreeneHurlocker and its partners Eric Hurlocker, Jared Burden and Brian Greene, not only for their generosity but for their commitment to strengthening diversity in legal education. This endowed scholarship, and perhaps similar scholarships in the future, will make a real impact in the lives of Richmond Law students for generations to come.”

“My partners and I think of this scholarship as an opportunity to invest in a new generation of lawyers and the future of energy-related law in Virginia — a ‘put your money where your mouth is’ opportunity,” said co-managing member Eric Hurlocker, a 1987 graduate of University of Richmond and a 1992 graduate of its law school.

Hurlocker notes that since its founding in 2012 GreeneHurlocker has had a strong commitment to the university, and a number of its lawyers are graduates of the university or the law school.

“We are looking down the road to further strengthening that relationship,” Hurlocker said.

The law school expects to award the first GreeneHurlocker Scholarship to a recipient in fall 2021.

