Green Tailgate Coordinator Patrick Miele helps Virginia Tech students get involved in sustainability

By Christy Myers

Virginia Tech’s commitment to sustainability is a university-wide effort, requiring the hard work of many individuals to have a successful impact. Patrick Miele, graduating senior and Green Tailgate coordinator, played a strong role in helping to reduce the university’s environmental footprint through inspiring his fellow students to be more active in sustainability.

Miele has spent the past two years as an intern with the Office of Sustainability within the Virginia Tech Facilities Department, and for the past year, as green tailgate coordinator for the Game Day Green Team.

Video: video.vt.edu/ media/1_gz3unu84

The Game Day Green Team, a Sustainability Student Internship Program initiative, encourages tailgaters at Virginia Tech Football home games to tailgate more sustainably by recycling their cans and bottles. The all-student run Green Team travels tailgate-to-tailgate, passing out blue recycling bags and educating tailgaters about sustainability, recycling, and waste management.

As Green Tailgate coordinator, Miele’s responsibilities varied each semester. During the fall, his main priority was leading and recruiting volunteers for the Game Day Green Team. Each game typically requires anywhere from 12 to 25 volunteers. If the number of volunteers fell below 12, Miele readily jumped in to help pass out recycling bags and flyers himself.

“Being presented with the opportunity to enable others to get involved and start recycling has been my most valuable takeaway from my time leading the Green Tailgate team,” Miele said of his role.

Along with recruitment for the Green Tailgate program, Miele informed volunteers of their duties on game days and supplied new team members with t-shirts. He also acted as the interface between the Office of Sustainability and volunteers. In addition, Miele was responsible for creating charts to track the progress of recyclable materials and the success of each event, for the use of the Office of Sustainability.

Between planning for and execution of the Green Tailgate events, Miele typically dedicated around 15 hours a week in his role as coordinator. While it was a lot to handle with a full class load, his internship has taught Miele valuable time management skills and the positive impact of behavior changes can have on sustainability.

When football season ended, Miele helped manage the Green Graduates of Virginia Tech program which encourages graduating students to take a personal pledge to think about the environmental impact of their jobs, travel, and other adventures in life after leaving Virginia Tech. All pledge signers are awarded a green cord to wear at graduation.