Green New Deal Virginia virtual summit to address climate change, inequity

Published Wednesday, Jun. 3, 2020, 10:44 am

This year’s Green New Deal Virginia Coalition Summit will take place virtually and will address the fundamental interconnections between social, economic, and environmental justice.

The event will feature keynote speaker William Barber, III, who is the strategic partnerships associate at the Climate Reality Project and serves as co-chair for the North Carolina Poor People’s Campaign Ecological Devastation Committee. Other community leaders featured at the summit include: Kendyl Crawford, Director of Virginia Interfaith Power and Light; Weston Mathews, Director of Interfaith Alliance for Climate Justice; Michael Carter Jr., Small Farm Resource Center Coordinator for the Virginia Cooperative Extension; and Stair Calhoun from Network Nova.

The second part of the summit will take place in various issue-based breakout rooms, where Virginia’s Green New Deal champions, Dels. Mark Keam, Elizabeth Guzman, Sam Rasoul and Lee Carter, will join participants for open discussion.

Details

What: Green New Deal Virginia Virtual Summit 2020

When: Wednesday, June 3, 6-9 p.m.

Where: A computer screen near you. RSVP here and receive information about how to join.

