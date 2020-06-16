Great lawn care tips

Published Tuesday, Jun. 16, 2020, 8:46 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

With summertime upon us, and people spending more time at home than ever before, there’s no doubt that now is the right time to make sure that your lawn is at its best. Whether you are spending tons of time out in near back or front yards, or simply want people walking by to be impressed by your impeccably green and healthy lawn, here are some of the top tips that you can keep in mind when you are trying to care for your lawn.

Prevent weeds before they come up

one of the best ways to keep weeds from gaining a root hold in your lawn is to stop them from germinating in the 1st place. Using a pre-emergent herbicide is going to stop weed seeds from growing in your lawn. Not only is this going to keep your lawn looking great, it’s also going to save you loads of time that you might spend on your hands and knees trying to uproot these pesky plants.

Mow high and often

You may be tempted to cut your lawn super short in order to keep yourself from spending lots of time out in your lawn mowing every week, but this isn’t the best way to go if you are looking to keep that grass healthy. the truth is, keeping your grass a little bit longer and mowing a little bit more often is the best way to make sure that your grass will be as healthy as possible. 1 great rule to keep in mind is that you should never cut off more than 1/3 of the grass blade in any single mow.

Water in the morning

Whether you have a scheduled sprinkler system or prefer to set it up yourself, the best time to water your grass and plants is in the morning hours.

John at Lawn Care Planners is here to explain why:

“The reason why is because the sun will help dry the grass to keep prolonged moisture from staying on the blades (this can create disease overtime). Remember, simply wetting the grass is not enough. You’re going to want to truly soak along so that the soil is moist several inches down.”

Spot training your dog

While a dog is a great thing to add to a family, it could mean death for your lawn. In order to avoid numerous yellow spots from your dog, make sure to encourage your dog to use just one spot in the yard. If you don’t want to sacrifice any grass at all, you can even make that spot gravel or mulch so your dog can do business without harming any of your fantastic grass.

If it seems hard to launch on your dog, you’d be wrong. In fact, it’s just as easy as house training. Simply walk them out to the area that you want them to use and encourage them by using treats to reward good behavior.

Conclusion

Having a great long is going to make your entire house look and feel better. These simple tips are a great way to start yourself and your lawn along that fun process.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments