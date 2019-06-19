Great American Campout coming to Hillandale Park in Harrisonburg

You never have to go very far to enjoy camping in the great outdoors in Harrisonburg. And this weekend, you’ll get to enjoy it even closer than usual.

The Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Department will join families across the nation on Saturday, June 22, for the annual Great American Campout, presented by the National Wildlife Federation. The event, which begins Saturday at 4 p.m. and requires advance registration, will include fun and games, a group campfire and much more. Local business Walkabout Outfitter also will be present to showcase their outdoor recreation gear and to assist with the event.

The Great American Campout is part of an initiative to get more kids outdoors and create a generation of children with more awareness and connection to the natural world.

“We are excited to offer families an opportunity to utilize one of our City parks for a free night of camping,” Erik Dart, Parks and Recreation’s athletics and special events manager, said. “It’s a perfect opportunity for those who may be new to camping, or camping for their very first time, to not have to travel far and essentially camp in their own backyard.”

Harrisonburg’s campout will be held at Hillandale Park. Additional information and registration information is available at www.HarrisonburgVa.gov/great-american-campout.

