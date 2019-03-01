GRASP receives $25K grant from Dominion Energy

A $25,000 grant from the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation will allow GRASP to continue its financial aid services and mentoring to high school students in Bath County, Brunswick County, Buckingham County, Sussex County and the cities of Hopewell and Staunton.

“GRASP provides guidance that makes a real difference for Virginia students looking to make their higher education goals a reality,” said Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. “We are pleased to help support their mission to make higher education accessible for every student, regardless of their financial or social circumstances.”

Ken Barker, GRASP CEO, expressed his gratitude for the grant, saying, “GRASP services to students and families are valuable in that they help families understand the costs of various options for education after high school and how to pay for the desired education option. This support from Dominion Energy underscores the importance of GRASP services for students.” He added, “Every student deserves opportunities to learn beyond high school.”

GRASP implements its services via advisors who provide free, confidential, one-on-one counseling to students seeking financial aid and scholarships for continuing education after high school – whether that is technical school, community college or a four-year university.

GRASP advisors now serve students and families in 79 Virginia high schools, from the greater Richmond and tri-cities area, to Highland County in the west, to Lancaster County in the east, and to Mecklenburg County in the south. The highly trained, GRASP advisors are adept at navigating the maze of the college and post-secondary education financial aid process. They also have a passion for helping today’s youth grasp infinite opportunities.

GRASP was co-founded in 1983 by Senator Walter Stosch and Dr. Ray Gargiulo. GRASP advisors work one day per week at each school. Appointments, which are free of charge, can be made through the schools’ counseling offices. More information about GRASP is available at the website, www.grasp4va.org.

