GRASP names Todd Martin new president & CEO

GReat Aspirations Scholarship Program recently hired Todd Martin as its new president and CEO.

The goal of GRASP is to ensure that every student has an equal opportunity for continuing education after high school regardless of financial or social circumstances.

Martin comes to GRASP after a 30-year career with the Boy Scouts of America. He most recently served as the Virginia Deputy Scout Executive for Boy Scouts of America, Heart of Virginia Council. He also served as Director of Field Service, Director Support Services, Finance Director, and Senior District Executive for the organization. He began his association with the Boy Scouts in his youth and obtained Eagle Scout classification.

“During a time of unprecedented challenges facing our students, Todd’s experience will be just the kind of steady hand our organization needs for us to continue to meet the evolving demands of the future,” says Ken Dye, GRASP Board Chairman.

Martinis a graduate of the College of William and Mary with a degree in government and is also a graduate of Leadership Metro Richmond. He received the Stettinius Fund for Nonprofit Leadership Award from the Community Foundation for a Greater Richmond in 2017.

Martin’s community service has included Rotary Club, Meals on Wheels participant, Habitat for Humanity participant, and Cookies for Kids’ Cancer fundraising participant.

At its core, the GRASP program model has always been in-school advisors coaching students and parents about the financial aid process for postsecondary education/training, presenting financial aid education in school classroom settings, and delivering financial aid seminars in libraries and other public forums.

GRASP currently serves 87 Virginia high schools from Bath County in the west to Mecklenburg County in the south to Northumberland County in the Northern Neck. Through the generosity of business and personal donors, GRASP awards, annually, at least one Last Dollar Scholarship per high school it serves.

GRASP also awards Community College Pathway scholarships to students pursuing community college career certificates or transfer degrees.

Additional information about GRASP is available at the GRASP website, www.grasp4va.org.

