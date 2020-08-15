GRASP announces scholarships for Virginia high school, college students

Published Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, 12:00 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

GRASP (Great Aspirations Scholarship Program, Inc.), a non-profit, college and career access organization, headquartered in Glen Allen, recently awarded 105 Last Dollar scholarships totaling $106,945 and 61 Community College Pathway scholarships totaling $59,000 to Virginia high school students graduating in 2020.

GRASP also awarded 79 College Success scholarships totaling $116,100 to college students participating the GRASP’s College Success program.

Scholarship winners: click here.

GRASP’s goal is to ensure that every student has an equal opportunity for continuing education after high school, regardless of financial or social circumstances. During the 2019-2020 academic year, GRASP implemented its programs via advisors who provide free, confidential, one-on-one counseling in 87 Virginia high schools to students seeking financial aid and scholarships for continuing education after high school – whether that is technical school, community college or a four-year university.

GRASP advisors now serve students and families in Virginia schools, from the greater Richmond area, to Highland County in the west, to Lancaster County in the east, and to Mecklenburg County in the south.

The highly trained GRASP advisors are adept at navigating the maze of the college and post-secondary education financial aid process. They also have a passion for expanding students’ opportunities to learn. GRASP advisors typically assist more than 8,000 students and their families, individually, in developing post-secondary education game plans each year.

The GRASP advising program and scholarships are made possible by generous donor support year after year. Last Dollar scholarships are awarded to at least one student at each school GRASP serves. The Community College Pathway scholarships are awarded to students who plan to attend community college to receive a career certificate or transfer to a four-year college.

The College Success scholarships are awarded to students who are participating in the GRASP College Success program which provides support for GRASP students currently attending college.

GRASP salutes the 2020 scholarship recipients. Many of this year’s scholarship recipients will be the first members of their families to attend post-secondary education. All have learned about the importance of continuing their educations as the next step for their future successes.

GRASP was co-founded in 1983 by State Sen. Walter Stosch and Dr. Ray Gargiulo. GRASP advisors work one day per week at each school. Appointments, which are free of charge, can be made through the schools’ counseling offices.

More information about GRASP is available at the website, www.grasp4va.org.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments