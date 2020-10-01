Grant will help Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library develop COVID-19 education programs

Published Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, 11:00 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library has received a $116,000 grant that will go toward creating programs and activities for nonprofit service providers, teachers and the general public around the government response to COVID-19.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services grant will allow the project team at the library to develop age-appropriate materials that can be delivered in multiple ways, including digital content and educational activity boxes, including a Build a Quarantine Museum program which will allow local members of the community to tell their story of the COVID-19 crisis.

The project will also produce teacher resources that will focus on teaching difficult subjects such as segregation and genocide through primary resources.

“All of us at the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library are grateful for the generous support given by the IMLS,” said Robin von Seldeneck, president and CEO of the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library. “This grant will allow us to continue to create new learning opportunities in civics and history education for the community, while keeping staff members employed.”

Related

Comments