Grant program aims to aid small business in Staunton

Staunton has established a grant program to assist small businesses in the Queen City impacted by the economic slowdown caused by the public health response to COVID-19.

Eligible businesses can receive up to $12,500 through the Staunton Cares Business Grant Program, a joint effort of Staunton City Council and the Staunton Economic Development Authority hope to support the preservation of those businesses that make Staunton unique and contribute to the fabric of the community.

Funding for the grant program comes from the city’s allocation from the Coronavirus Relief Fund established under the CARES Act, provided to the city by the Commonwealth of Virginia. CRF funds may be used to provide economic support in connection with the COVID-19 public health emergency, including “expenditures related to the provision of grants to small businesses to reimburse the costs of business interruption caused by required closure.”

To determine if your for-profit business meets eligibility requirements and to learn more about permitted uses of grant funds, visit www.stauntonbusiness.com/business-resources/business-support-services/cash-grants.

An application form will be available on Aug. 10, via download at the previous link or by sending an email to EconomicDevelopment@ci.staunton.va.us.

The deadline for submission of applications is 5 p.m. on Aug. 21.

Grantees will be notified by noon on Aug. 28, with immediate disbursement of funds.

All applications and required attachments must be submitted electronically.

For more information, contact the Staunton Economic Development Department at EconomicDevelopment@ci.staunton.va.us or 540.332.3869.

