Grant Golden announces return to Richmond next hoops season

Grant Golden announced on Tuesday that he will return to the Richmond Spiders men’s basketball team next fall, taking advantage of an NCAA decision to grant an additional year of eligibility to student-athletes competing in winter sports due to the impacts of COVID-19.

Golden is the third member of the team to announce he will return for an additional year of eligibility, joining Jacob Gilyard and Nathan Cayo.

Golden was a third-team All-A-10 selection last season after averaging 12.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. He shot a team-high 56.2 percent from field, third-best in the Atlantic 10. Golden did not play in the NIT due to a fracture in his left middle finger that occurred against Massachusetts on February 23.

Golden will enter 2021-2022 with a chance to break Richmond’s career scoring record. He is currently sixth on the Spiders career points list at 1,739, 644 behind record-holder Johnny Newman (2,383). Golden also ranks among Richmond’s career top 10 in rebounds (fifth with 792), field goals (fifth with 710), assists (ninth with 367), and blocks (ninth with 110). Golden is the only player in Richmond history to be named All-Conference in four different seasons and is one of just seven players in Atlantic 10 history to earn All-Conference honors four times.

Golden joins Gilyard, who announced on March 28, and Cayo, who announced on April 2, in returning to the Spiders. The trio has combined to play in more than 350 games and score more than 4,300 points at Richmond.

