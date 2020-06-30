Grand Caverns opening pool on July 1
The Grand Caverns Pool will be open for the season starting this Wednesday, July 1. Prorated pool passes are on sale now at the Stone Lodge in Grand Caverns Park. ️
What to expect
- Lifeguards will check the temperature and ask a brief series of COVID-19 related health questions of each guest before admittance.
- Every two hours, the pool staff will conduct a 15 minute disinfection of all high contact areas, which requires all guests to exit the pool. Use this time to reapply your sunscreen.
- Masks are required any time you enter the bathhouse, but they are not required while you are in the pool.
- Guests should maintain 6 feet of distance between other non-family or non-same household guests at all times, including in the pool.
- As per the guidelines of Phase 3, new water features will remain off for the time being. Thebeach/sloped/walk-in entry is still open.
- Mini-golf is still temporarily unavailable.
Call (540) 249-5705 for pool pricing information.
Pool hours are 12pm to 7pm daily.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell
Buy here.