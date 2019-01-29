Grammy-nominated Trey McLaughlin brings ‘The Zamar Experience’ to Wayne

Trey McLaughlin and The Sounds of Zamar are bringing fresh adaptations of contemporary gospel, pop and musical theater hits to the Wayne Theatre stage on Saturday, Feb. 9, at 8 p.m.

“The Zamar Experience” tickets start at $28.

After being featured on the song “Chasing After You” from Vashawn Mitchell’s Grammy-nominated album “Triumphant,” Trey McLaughlin and The Sounds of Zamar have become sought after for their expressive vocals and intricate arrangements of classic gospel hymns.

The group has made a name for itself by performing with gospel greats such as William McDowell, Kierra “Kiki” Sheard, Richard Smallwood, Earnest Pugh and James Fortune.

With viral videos and millions of YouTube followers, Trey McLaughlin and The Sounds of Zamar have extensively toured abroad and are positioned to be one of the brightest new groups on the gospel scene.

In addition to their distinct gospel style, Trey McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar have inspired audiences with clever arrangements of musical theater covers. Always a fresh perspective, the group’s sound is truly authentic while capturing the essence of the original piece.

McLaughlin and this anointed group are known for their rich harmonies and beautiful blends which are showcased throughout their debut album, “Limitless,” released in November 2012. The 14-track compilation is sprinkled with ballads and anthems giving glory to God. Limitless is a compilation of original songs that will bring inspiration and joy to the hearts of those who listen. The group is producing its sophomore album to be released in 2019.

For more information or tickets, please call (540) 943-9999 or visit www.WayneTheatre.org