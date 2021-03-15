Grading the bracket: Putting the metrics up against how the committee seeded teams from the ACC
How did Selection Sunday go for the ACC?
Well, we got seven bids. None higher than a four.
Our tournament champ, on an eight-game winning streak, is a nine.
Louisville and Duke, with good metrics, are outside looking in.
Screwjob is a good descriptor.
Where We Are
Updated Sunday evening
Virginia (18-6, 14-4 ACC)
- NET: 12
- KenPom: 10
- BPI: 11
- Sagarin: 8
- KPI: 19
- Avg. Rating: 10
Outlook: An average rating of 10 screams three seed. The profile holds up with a 5-4 record in Quad 1 and 4-1 record in Quad 2. The consensus seems to be four seed. Don’t be surprised if what I tell you comes true, though.
Selection Committee Overall Seed: 16
Analysis: Lower than Florida State?
Florida State (16-6, 12-5 ACC)
- NET: 24
- KenPom: 15
- BPI: 21
- Sagarin: 12
- KPI: 20
- Avg. Rating: 18.4
Outlook: This resume screams five seed. Another one where the consensus seems to have them a four. Again, don’t be surprised after reading this if they’re down a seed line.
Selection Committee Overall Seed: 13
Analysis: Lost three of its last five, two of those chances to wrap the ACC regular season and tournament titles. Yeah, sure, our best team.
North Carolina (18-10, 12-7 ACC)
- NET: 32
- KenPom: 27
- BPI: 25
- Sagarin: 20
- KPI: 35
- Avg. Rating: 27.8
Outlook: Seemed headed toward an 8/9 game next week. May have played their way up to a seven, which helps them avoid a one in the second round.
Selection Committee Overall Seed: 31
Analysis: Eight seed seems about right.
Georgia Tech (17-8, 13-6 ACC)
- NET: 33
- KenPom: 32
- BPI: 35
- Sagarin: 33
- KPI: 30
- Avg. Rating: 32.6
Outlook: One of the hottest teams around with eight straight wins and an ACC Tournament trophy. Still probably an 8/9 game in their future. I wouldn’t want to be the one seed on the weekend in their bracket.
Selection Committee Overall Seed: 34
Analysis: You don’t want to face these guys right now. Because now they’re pissed.
Clemson (16-7, 10-7 ACC)
- NET: 41
- KenPom: 42
- BPI: 38
- Sagarin: 36
- KPI: 16
- Avg. Rating: 34.6
Outlook: Destined for an 8/9 game. Didn’t do themselves any favors in blowing the Miami game.
Selection Committee Overall Seed: 27
Analysis: I don’t get the love. A seven? Seriously? That neutral-site win over ‘Bama in December is carrying a lot.
Syracuse (16-9, 10-8 ACC)
- NET: 40
- KenPom: 41
- BPI: 33
- Sagarin: 34
- KPI: 45
- Avg. Rating: 38.8
Outlook: In. A nine or 10, but in. Next.
Selection Committee Overall Seed: 41
Analysis: An 11. OK. Doesn’t matter with Boeheim. He gets to work his magic.
Virginia Tech (15-6, 9-5 ACC)
- NET: 48
- KenPom: 50
- BPI: 39
- Sagarin: 46
- KPI: 50
- Avg. Rating: 46.6
Outlook: I’m seeing the Hokies as high as a seven in the bracketologies. Seriously? A 46.6 average rating screams bubble. And that’s not accounting for them having only played three games in the past five weeks. I dunno, man.
Selection Committee Overall Seed: 37
Analysis: A seven is an awful lot of love for a team that has lost two of its three games since Feb. 6.
Louisville (13-7, 8-6 ACC)
- NET: 56
- KenPom: 54
- BPI: 60
- Sagarin: 40
- KPI: 37
- Avg. Rating: 49.4
Outlook: I’m seeing unusual love for the Cardinals. The metrics don’t suggest it. The resume enhancers – 1-6 in Quad 1s, 6-0 in Quad 2s – meh. If they get in …
Selection Committee Overall Seed: First Four Out
Analysis: Hard to argue that they had their chances to play their way in.
Duke (13-11, 11-9 ACC)
- NET: 49
- KenPom: 33
- BPI: 31
- Sagarin: 29
- KPI: 71
- Avg. Rating: 42.6
Outlook: There’s a reason somebody leaked to Reece Davis. If the Hokies and Cardinals are locks, you can’t keep Duke out.
Selection Committee Overall Seed: N/A
Analysis: Whoever felt compelled to leak to ESPN that Duke would accept a bid looks like an idiot now.