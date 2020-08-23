Grad transfer Chase Brice shines for Duke in 75-play scrimmage

Clemson grad transfer Chase Brice was 6-for-9 for 151 yards and a touchdown to highlight the 75-play Duke football scrimmage Saturday.

The total included two long strikes – a 53-yard scoring toss to sophomore Eli Pancol and a 42-yard completion to redshirt junior Damond Philyaw-Johnson.

Redshirt sophomore Gunnar Holmberg also had a passing touchdown with a 16-yard scoring throw to redshirt freshman tight end Matt Smith. Holmberg finished three-of-five for 23 yards the score.

Redshirt junior Chris Katrenick was four-of-eight through the air for 49 yards.

All three quarterbacks battling for the starting position took repetitions with the first unit.

Redshirt freshman tailback Jordan Waters had 88 yards on 12 attempts, and Deon Jackson had 50 yards on nine carries and two touchdowns, scoring from two and 13 yards out.

“Deon ran through people today,” redshirt junior offensive lineman Casey Holman said. “He ran hard and didn’t hesitate. He followed our guys that created the holes for him and ran with energy. He wanted it.”

Senior safety Michael Carter II and redshirt sophomore cornerback Jeremiah Lewis led the Duke defense with two pass breakups each. Redshirt junior cornerback Josh Blackwell returned a fumble 26 yards for a touchdown.

Redshirt junior defensive end Chris Rumph II and redshirt freshman defensive end Caleb Oppan registered one quarterback sack each.

“I felt good out there,” Carter II said. “Just being around the guys and feeding off each other, it was just good to be out there and sort of in a game simulation. Just to be live and all-out without any restraints was great.”

Duke’s amended 2020 schedule has the Blue Devils scheduled to kick off the season on the road at Notre Dame on Sept. 12.

Duke hosts Virginia Tech on Oct. 3 and plays at Virginia on Nov. 14.

