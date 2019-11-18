Governor’s EMS Award winners announced at Virginia EMS Symposium

Published Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, 9:55 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The 2019 Governor’s EMS Award winners were announced at the 40th annual Governor’s EMS Awards Ceremony in Norfolk.

These awards recognize outstanding EMS providers and organizations from across the Commonwealth for their demonstrated level of excellence and dedication to the EMS system.

Presented in conjunction with the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) Office of Emergency Medical Services’ Annual EMS Symposium, the awards ceremony caps off the week-long training event. The largest EMS training event in the Commonwealth and one of the largest in the nation, this year’s symposium welcomed more than 1,700 participants. The symposium offers each participant the opportunity to earn up to 26 hours of continuing education credits for recertification as an EMS provider via more than 400 class sessions.

“We celebrated our 40th anniversary of the Virginia EMS Symposium this year, which marked a monumental milestone for this event! It highlighted the reason why we continue to bring this training opportunity to our providers year after year. It is because of their commitment to the EMS profession, their conscientiousness to maintaining their education and their dedication to saving lives,” said Gary Brown, director, Virginia Office of EMS. “I am honored to recognize all of the 2019 Governor’s EMS Award nominees and winners for their excellence in the field and thank them for their tireless efforts!”

The VDH Chief Deputy Commissioner for Public Health and Preparedness Dr. Parham Jaberi, who also attended the Governor’s EMS Awards ceremony said, “I feel privileged to be in the presence of such an outstanding group of individuals, who selflessly devote their lives to protecting the health and well-being of all people in Virginia. Congratulations to this year’s award winners and thank you for your continued service to Virginia’s EMS System.”

2019 Governor’s EMS Award winners

The Governor’s EMS Award for Excellence in EMS – Byron Andrews, III, Sterling Volunteer Rescue Squad, Alexandria Fire Department

The Governor’s EMS Award for Outstanding EMS Administrator (The Kent J. Weber Trophy) – Anne Marsh, Arlington County Fire Department

The Governor’s EMS Award for Physician with Outstanding Contribution to EMS (The Frank M. Yeiser Trophy) – Dan Avstreih, MD, FACEP, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department

The Governor’s EMS Award for Nurse with Outstanding Contribution to EMS – Janet McCoig, BSN, RN, Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center

The Governor’s EMS Award for Outstanding EMS Prehospital Educator – Brian McIntosh, Chesapeake Fire Department, Tidewater Community College and Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services

The Governor’s EMS Award for Outstanding EMS Prehospital Provider – Christopher Adams, Lynchburg Fire Department

The Governor’s EMS Award for Outstanding Contribution to EMS Health and Safety – Rappahannock EMS Council’s Critical Incident Stress Management Team – Therapy Dogs and Clergy Volunteers

The Governor’s EMS Award for Outstanding Contribution to EMS for Children Samuel Bartle, MD, VCU Health

The Governor’s EMS Award for Outstanding EMS Agency – York County Department of Fire and Life Safety

The Governor’s EMS Award for Outstanding Contribution to EMS Telecommunication – Virgil “JR” Powell, Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center

Governor’s EMS Award for Outstanding Contribution to EMS Emergency Preparedness and Response (The James A. Nogle, Jr. Trophy) – Hampton Roads Metropolitan Medical Response System

An additional award is presented at the ceremony to recognize the outstanding contributions to EMS by a high school senior. This is a scholarship award provided by the Virginia Office of EMS in conjunction with the State EMS Advisory Board. This year, two extraordinary high school seniors were selected:

The Governor’s EMS Award for Outstanding Contribution to EMS by a High School Senior (The Dr. Carol Gilbert $5,000 Scholarship) – Colton Allison, Harrisonburg Rescue Squad and Zoie Sadler, Mid-County Volunteer Rescue Squad in Northumberland County

Related

Comments