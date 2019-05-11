Governor Northam announces 2019 Governor’s Fellows Program participants

Governor Ralph Northam announced on Friday the list of 2019 Governor’s Fellows Program participants.

First created by former Governor Chuck Robb in 1982, the program offers rising college seniors, graduating seniors, and graduate students an opportunity to gain valuable, firsthand experience working under Cabinet secretaries and alongside staff in the Office of the Governor.

“Every summer, I look forward to the arrival of the Governor’s Fellows and the unique experiences, perspectives, and energy that each one of them brings,” said Governor Northam. “This program aims to cultivate the next generation of Virginia leaders by introducing young Virginians with a desire to serve to the workings of the executive branch and helping them build the skills and relationships to create a positive impact in our Commonwealth.”

Each Fellow is placed in a division within the Office of the Governor for the duration of the summer. In those offices, the Fellows cultivate and sharpen leadership skills by taking on a variety of tasks and projects. The Fellows also learn from special guest speakers from the administration and take field trips across the Commonwealth.

The Governor’s Fellows Program is open to students at Virginia colleges and universities as well as Virginia residents studying outside of the Commonwealth.

Below is a list of the 2019 Governor’s Fellows Program participants:

Georgia Allin, The College of William and Mary

The College of William and Mary Rachel Becker, The University of Virginia

The University of Virginia Grace Blanchard, The University of Virginia

The University of Virginia Robert Bowen, Hampden-Sydney College

Hampden-Sydney College Virginia Chambers, The University of Virginia

The University of Virginia Alexander Cintron, The University of Virginia

The University of Virginia Sean Clair, The University of Richmond

The University of Richmond Natasha Coleman, The University of Virginia

The University of Virginia Sanidia Cranston, Old Dominion University

Old Dominion University Michelle A. De La Cruz, Roanoke College

Roanoke College Collin Doherty, St. John’s College

St. John’s College Nathan Dowdy, Virginia Commonwealth University

Virginia Commonwealth University Norman Ellis, III, James Madison University

James Madison University Katie Fanz, Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech Stacey Feindt, The University of Mary Washington

The University of Mary Washington Taylor Hoogsteden, The University of Richmond

The University of Richmond Bobbie Marie Johnson, Norfolk State University

Norfolk State University Majesta-Doré Legnini, Virginia Commonwealth University

Virginia Commonwealth University Samuel Lesemann, The University of Virginia

The University of Virginia Christian Alejandro Lucero, Virginia Commonwealth University

Virginia Commonwealth University Isaac Mensah-Yeboah, James Madison University

James Madison University Joseph Mitchell, Virginia Commonwealth University

Virginia Commonwealth University Elizabeth Karina Paz, Norfolk State University

Norfolk State University Matthew Perry, New York University

New York University Kiara Rogers, The University of Virginia

The University of Virginia Isabela Silva, Virginia Commonwealth University

Virginia Commonwealth University Chaniece Williams, Longwood University

Longwood University Kate Adelaide Zinsner, Yale University

For more information on the Governor’s Fellows Program, click here .

