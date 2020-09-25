Gov. Northam, First Lady test positive for COVID-19

Published Friday, Sep. 25, 2020, 9:53 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Gov. Ralph Northam and First Lady Pamela Northam have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, the governor is experiencing no symptoms, and the First Lady is experiencing mild symptoms.

“As I’ve been reminding Virginians throughout this crisis, COVID-19 is very real and very contagious,” Gov. Northam said. “The safety and health of our staff and close contacts is of utmost importance to Pam and me, and we are working closely with the Department of Health to ensure that everyone is well taken care of. We are grateful for your thoughts and support, but the best thing you can do for us—and most importantly, for your fellow Virginians—is to take this seriously.”

The release said the couple was notified on Wednesday evening that a member of the governor’s official residence staff, who works closely within the couple’s living quarters, had developed symptoms and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

The Northams each received PCR nasal swab tests Thursday afternoon, and both tested positive.

Consistent with guidelines from the Virginia Department of Health, they will isolate for the next 10 days and evaluate their symptoms.

The Executive Mansion and Patrick Henry office building will be closed for deep cleaning this morning.

The work of the governor’s office continues remotely and uninterrupted.

Related

Comments