Gov. Northam proclaims September Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

The End of Prostate Cancer applauds Gov. Ralph Northam for recognizing September 2019 as Prostate Cancer Awareness Month in Virginia.

“Early detection is critical for prostate cancer patients, increasing not only the odds of survival but the quality of life of someone who is diagnosed, and early detection relies on effective education,” said Jamie Bearse, ZERO’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our goal is to raise awareness about how important prostate cancer screening and early detection are, and ensure that men know about all the resources we have available to them and their families, like ZERO360, our free comprehensive patient support program that has provided over $1 Million in debt relief. We applaud Governor Northam for his commitment to fight for these same goals and for the health of men across Virginia.”

Prostate cancer is the second most common type of cancer, and the leading cause of cancer-related death, for men in the United States according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. One-in-nine men will eventually be diagnosed with prostate cancer, and African American and Caribbean men of African ancestry face even higher rates of the disease and are more than twice as likely to die as a result.

“Men across Virginia – especially those who are at a greater risk because of family history, race, and other risk factors – need to consult with their doctors about the threat of prostate cancer, a disease that is estimated to take the lives of nearly 30,000 men nationwide in 2019,” said Charlie Hill, Co-Founder and President of the Hampton Roads Prostate Health Forum, and a Prostate Cancer Warrior. “As a prostate cancer survivor, I know that a treatment decision is incredibly personal, and that patients need to consult with their doctors to determine the best approach for them.”

“Men who have prostate cancer and are educated about the value of early detection will be more likely to have the cancer detected when it is treatable,” said Governor Northam in the proclamation. “Raising awareness of prostate cancer, understanding the increased risks for developing it, and informing individuals of recent medical advances that may extend the time a patient lives are important to improve patient outcomes.”

The decision whether – and when – to receive screening and treatment for prostate cancer is a personal decision that should be made after a conversation with a medical professional about a patient’s age, family history, race, and other individual factors. While some instances of prostate cancer should just be monitored, more aggressive cases can spread to other parts of the body and prove fatal.





