Gov. Northam announces administration appointments

Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his administration on Friday.

Secretariat of Administration

Jessica Bowman, Deputy Secretary of Administration

Jessica Bowman has been appointed Deputy Secretary of Administration. Bowman has served as the chief deputy commissioner of the Virginia Department of Elections since 2018. She also previously worked as a government relations manager at Williams Mullen and served as chief of staff to then-Del., now Sen. Lynwood Lewis. Prior to that, she served as a campaign consultant in Hampton Roads. Bowman grew up in Carroll County and earned her bachelor of arts degree in political science from Christopher Newport University.

Secretariat of Public Safety and Homeland Security

Sanidia Star Cranston, Executive Assistant to the Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security

Sanidia Cranston has been appointed Executive Assistant to the Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security. Prior to her appointment, Cranston served as a 2019 Governor’s Fellow in the Office of the Chief Workforce Development Advisor. Native to Brooklyn, and raised in Chester, Cranston received a bachelor of science degree in business management from Old Dominion University.

Secretariat of the Commonwealth

Advisory Board on Acupuncture

Luke Robinson, DO, DABMA of Blacksburg, Osteopathic Physician, Sports and Osteopathic Medicine Clinic, Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine

Board for Waste Management Facility Operators

Jason Mitchell of Hampton, Director of Public Works, City of Hampton

Board of Veterans Services

Michael Dick* of Earlysville, Colonel, United States Marine Corps, Retired

Jenny Dye of Blacksburg, Licensed Professional Counselor and Senior Staff Counselor, Thomas E. Cook Counseling Center, Virginia Tech

Mario A. Flores of Fairfax, United States Army Congressional Defense Fellow and United States Army Combat Veteran

Tammi R. Lambert* of Prince William County, United States Army Veteran and Federal Government Employee

John Lesinski* of Washington, D.C., Executive Vice President, Colliers International

Citizens Advisory Committee to the Chesapeake Bay Executive Council

Donna Harris-Aikens of Manassas

Esi Langston of Norfolk, Environmental Sustainability Manager, City of Norfolk

Dana Wiggins of Richmond, Director of Outreach and Consumer Advocacy, Virginia Poverty Law Center

State Building Code Technical Review Board

David V. Hutchins of Galax, Owner, Hutchins Electric Service LLC

*denotes reappointment

