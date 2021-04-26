first bank  

Gov. Northam announces administration appointments

Published Sunday, Apr. 25, 2021, 9:39 pm

Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his administration this week.

Board of Medical Assistance Services

  • Dr. Patricia Cook* of Ashland, Chief Medical Officer, Daily Planet Health Services
  • Elizabeth Coulter* of Woodbridge, Caretaker
  • Elizabeth Noriega of Loudoun, Community Church and Down Syndrome Advocate
  • Kannan Srinivasan* of Potomac Falls, Vice President of Finance, Think Food Group
  • Board of Trustees of the A.L. Philpott Manufacturing Extension Partnership (dba GENEDGE)
  • Marc M. Foglia* of Vienna, Co-Founder and President, NVIS, Inc.

Criminal Sentencing Commission

  • Timothy S. Coyne* of Winchester, Public Defender, Virginia Indigent Defense Commission
  • Linda W. Brown of Chesapeake, Special Education Teacher, Portsmouth Public Schools

Plastic Waste Prevention Advisory Council

  • Dr. Rob Alexander, PhD of Harrisonburg, Associate Professor, James Madison University
  • Jennifer E. Cole of Manassas, Executive Director, Clean Fairfax
  • Anne Johnson of Charlottesville and Albemarle County, Vice President and Principal, Resource Recycling Systems, Inc.
  • Dr. Jennifer Russell, PhD of Blacksburg, Assistant Professor of Circular Economy and Researcher, Department of Sustainable Biomaterials, College of Natural Resources and Environment, Virginia Tech

Potato Board

  • Bruce Richardson* of Capeville, Farmer, Mill Creek Farms

State Rehabilitation Council

  • Karen Michalski-Karney of Glade Hill, Executive Director, Blue Ridge Independent Living Center

*denotes reappointment

 


