Gov. Northam announces administration appointments
Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his administration this week.
Board of Medical Assistance Services
- Dr. Patricia Cook* of Ashland, Chief Medical Officer, Daily Planet Health Services
- Elizabeth Coulter* of Woodbridge, Caretaker
- Elizabeth Noriega of Loudoun, Community Church and Down Syndrome Advocate
- Kannan Srinivasan* of Potomac Falls, Vice President of Finance, Think Food Group
- Board of Trustees of the A.L. Philpott Manufacturing Extension Partnership (dba GENEDGE)
- Marc M. Foglia* of Vienna, Co-Founder and President, NVIS, Inc.
Criminal Sentencing Commission
- Timothy S. Coyne* of Winchester, Public Defender, Virginia Indigent Defense Commission
- Linda W. Brown of Chesapeake, Special Education Teacher, Portsmouth Public Schools
Plastic Waste Prevention Advisory Council
- Dr. Rob Alexander, PhD of Harrisonburg, Associate Professor, James Madison University
- Jennifer E. Cole of Manassas, Executive Director, Clean Fairfax
- Anne Johnson of Charlottesville and Albemarle County, Vice President and Principal, Resource Recycling Systems, Inc.
- Dr. Jennifer Russell, PhD of Blacksburg, Assistant Professor of Circular Economy and Researcher, Department of Sustainable Biomaterials, College of Natural Resources and Environment, Virginia Tech
Potato Board
- Bruce Richardson* of Capeville, Farmer, Mill Creek Farms
State Rehabilitation Council
- Karen Michalski-Karney of Glade Hill, Executive Director, Blue Ridge Independent Living Center
*denotes reappointment