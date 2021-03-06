Gov. Northam announces administration appointments

Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his administration on Friday.

Meaghan Green, Policy and Communications Advisor to the Chief Workforce Development Advisor

Meaghan Green has been appointed Policy and Communications Advisor to the Chief Workforce Development Advisor. She has served as Special Assistant to the Chief Workforce Development Advisor since December 2019. Meaghan previously served as Associate Communications Manager with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and was a 2018 Governor’s Fellow in the Office of the Chief Workforce Development Advisor. Meaghan is a native of Richmond and graduated from the University of Chicago with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Public Policy.

Kimberly Cain, Special Advisor to the Chief Diversity Officer

Kimberly Cain has been appointed Special Advisor to the Chief Diversity Officer, where she will provide administrative support to the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, coordinate the implementation of the ONE Virginia statewide strategic plan for inclusive excellence, and support ongoing legislative and programmatic diversity initiatives. Prior to her appointment, she was Assistant Director of Institutional Equity and Diversity at Old Dominion University, where serving as a resource to the university and Hampton Roads community on matters of diversity, inclusiveness, equal access, equitable treatment, and cultural understanding. Kimberly earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science from Old Dominion University and a Juris Doctor degree from William & Mary Law School.

Rachel Lawless, Confidential Policy Assistant, Virginia Department of Elections

Rachel Lawless has been appointed Confidential Policy Assistant for the Virginia Department of Elections. She recently earned her master’s degree and prior to that served five years as Director of Scheduling in the Office of Attorney General. Rachel began her career as a grassroots organizer on statewide and national elections in both Iowa and Virginia. Originally from Michigan, Rachel has a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Michigan State University and Masters of Public Affairs from the Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy at the University of Michigan.

Board for Contractors

Doug Lowe of Charlottesville, Builder and Consultant, Sagebuild Consulting LLC

Virginia Offshore Wind Development Authority

Chris Gullickson of Chesapeake, Director, Economic Development, Virginia Port Authority

James (Jim) D. McArthur, Jr.* of Suffolk, Vice Admiral, United Stated Navy (Retired)

Laura McKay* of Richmond, Manager, Virginia Coastal Zone Management Program

Virginia Tobacco Board

John Bledsoe* of Blackstone, Tobacco Farmer

Douglas S. Crowder* of Halifax, Owner and Operator, Crowder Farms

Richard T. Hite, Jr.* of Kenbridge, Owner and Operator, Hite Farming LLC

Darrell Jackson* of Axton, Farmer

Donald Lee Moore* of Chatham, President, D. Moore Farms

Hugh Rogers* of McKenney, Owner and Operator, Beaver Creek Farms

Cecil Shell* of Kenbridge

*denotes reappointment

