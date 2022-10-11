Gordonsville awarded more than $1.6 million in federal funds to improve park system

Gordonsville has received a federal award of more than $1.6 million to improve Verling Park, build a new public pool and expand the local park system.

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia wrote a letter of support for the funding, according to a press release, which is through the National Park Service’s Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF).

“On behalf of the Town of Gordonsville, I would like to offer our sincere thanks to Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger for her crucial assistance in securing a Land & Water Conservation Fund grant, awarded by the National Park Service for $1,605,750, which will serve to renovate and expand the town’s park system and build a new public pool,” Gordonsville Mayor Robert K. Coine said in the press release. “Rep. Spanberger’s strong letter of support for our grant proposal, after several trips to Gordonsville to review the park and our proposed plans, demonstrates clearly her strong commitment to her constituents and her tireless work ethic. We will be forever grateful to Abigail for her efforts.”

LWCF has awarded more than $80 million in assistance to Virginia since 1965 for 400 conservation and public land projects. According to the press release, Spanberger, chair of the House Agriculture Committee’s Conservation Forestry Subcommittee, voted with an overwhelming majority of the U.S. House in 2020 to grant full, permanent funding of the LWCF.

“Investing in our public parks not only keeps these resources safe and accessible for future generations, but supports the outdoor recreation economy,” Spanberger said in the press release. “Virginians living, playing and raising a family in Gordonsville and Orange County will benefit directly from the upgrades this award will soon make possible. I have been proud to work alongside this community to secure this federal grant every step of the way, and I am excited to see these funds headed home to the Seventh District.”