Gordon Lightfoot in concert on Aug. 11 at The Paramount Theater

Published Thursday, Jun. 3, 2021, 5:24 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Paramount Theater welcomes Exceptional Artists for their presentation of Gordon Lightfoot – The Legend in Concert, live on The Paramount’s stage on Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 8 p.m.

After more than 50 active years of hit song making and international album sales well into the multi-millions, it’s safe to say that esteemed singer-songwriter and musician Gordon Lightfoot resides with some very exclusive company atop the list of all-time greats.

His song catalog is incredibly vast, including his immortal tunes “Early Morning Rain,” “If You Could Read My Mind,” “Carefree Highway,” “Sundown,” “(That’s What You Get) For Lovin Me,” “The Wreck Of The Edmund Fitzgerald,” “Canadian Railroad Trilogy,” “Ribbon Of Darkness,” “Beautiful,” “Song For A Winter’s Night” and “Rainy Day People.”

A true living legend, this year is special for Lightfoot: a cross-country tour of the USA; his first full-length record in 14-years, Gordon Lightfoot – Solo (Warner Brothers Rhino); and, the nation-wide release of the documentary film: Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind.

The concert tour will feature well-known hits as well as deep album cuts, woven together with some of his own behind-the-scenes stories and personal anecdotes from his renowned 50-plus-years in music. The Paramount Theater is an ideal venue for this kind of intimate performance.

Tickets are on sale now to Paramount Star Circle Members and Paramount Members and will open to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.. Tickets may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net or in person at the Box Office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, and one hour before the show. Tickets may also be purchased by phone during Box Office hours by calling 434.979.1333.

Related

Comments