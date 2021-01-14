Good news from Middle River Regional Jail: COVID-19 outbreak may be under control

Published Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, 2:53 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The latest COVID-19 report from Middle River Regional Jail has two additional positive COVID tests among inmates, and no additional positives among staff.

The regional jail had an inmate census of 805 for the latest round of testing.

Cumulative since Nov. 25, 558 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, with one requiring hospitalization.

A total of 75 staff have tested positive for COVID-19 since Nov. 13, with no hospitalizations reported.

Related

Comments