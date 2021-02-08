Good news day with COVID-19 case, hospitalization, vaccine numbers

The number of reported confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Virginia today was at its lowest point since Nov. 27 and Dec. 26.

Nov. 27: the day after Thanksgiving. Dec. 26: obviously, the day after Christmas.

The Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard had 1,700 new cases reported Monday.

The Dec. 26 low point was 1,584. The Nov. 27 number was 1,544.

You’d expect reporting the morning after a big holiday to be lower than any other day.

This one doesn’t seem to be an outlier, though, from looking at other numbers for context.

VDH is reporting 2,279 confirmed and probable COVID-19 patients in Virginia hospitals today, the lowest since Dec. 14.

Another positive recent low: overall hospital census. VDH has cumulative hospital census this morning at 12,988, the lowest since Jan. 2, the day after New Year’s, for those keeping score.

The COVID-19 Tracking Project is reporting 81,439 confirmed and probable COVID-19 patients in hospitals nationwide, the lowest since Nov. 19.

CTP also reported 96,003 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the first day since Nov. 2 with fewer than 100,000 cases reported nationally.

A couple more positive trends come in reporting on vaccinations.

In Virginia, we’re past the 1 million mark – 1,105,102 – with 898,160 people having received at least one dose, 10.5 percent of the state’s population.

The CDC is reporting 59.3 million doses administered nationally, with 31.6 million people having received at least one dose – 9.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Good numbers, across the board.

Story by Chris Graham

