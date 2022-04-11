Good mood as a recipe for stress

Have you been feeling low and stressed out lately? It happens to everyone, especially in the fast-paced world. Everyone is trying to get ahead in the race and earn a living. You can try pausing and taking a break – it will work wonders for you. Perhaps try playing free spins or doing things you love such as painting, dancing, jogging, or spending time with your furry friends. All these activities are good for your heart and brain.

A good mood has amazing health benefits. When you’re in a good mood, every stress of yours takes a backseat. Here’s a quick post that sheds light on why a good mood is a perfect recipe for stress. A good mood won’t give you stress – it will make you stress-free and happier. Let’s get started.

Laugh out loud & feel lighter

You don’t need a scientist or a doctor to tell you that laughter feels good. Anger is a waste of energy – you feel terrible after venting out your anger. If you believe in science and medicine, you must know that a study showed that anger, pessimism, and hostility are linked to heart conditions. Your cognitive health goes for a toss; thus, you need to lower your stress level and give up anger and needless worries.

Optimism, gratitude, happiness, and well-being leads to a healthy brain and heart. Perhaps you should try laughing out loud. There are laughter therapy sessions wherein you can laugh for an extended period. It brings such positive feelings inside your brain and heart. The moment you start laughing and smiling more often, all your stress will fade away.

Prolonged stress is lethal

A good mood makes you feel good from within. Constant stress in your head will prevent you from feeling happy. You will constantly depend on others to gain happy moments. Did you know that prolonged stress can lower the human body’s immune response? The chances of getting a heart stroke or inflammation are quite high when you are too stressed.

Please remember that smiling or laughing for a moment isn’t as advantageous. You must make happiness a part of your lifestyle. Instead of depending on others to create happy moments for you, start embracing life and being happy in your own space. Prolonged stress can be lethal. A lot of people die because of stress. And if they don’t die, they live with constant fear and resentment.

Being in a good mood in times of distress can be hard. But you must tell yourself that any bad situation or circumstance isn’t permanent. Your current state is not permanent. Problems will fade away and you will be happy (eventually).

Concluding thoughts

Even if you have problems in life, don’t fret because there is a solution to feel good instantly. Whenever you feel angry or upset, use communication as a tool to make things better. If you are feeling dull and lifeless, go ahead and exercise. Exercise can be in any form – swimming, dancing, walking, jogging, or taking your dog out for playtime. Staying active will help in boosting your mood. So, go ahead and make good use of your workout gear.

Story by Ana Corker

